May 3 has welcomed music icons such as James Brown, Bruce Hall, and Sterling Campbell into the world. This day has also included hit songs, cultural milestones, and memorable concerts that live on in the rock 'n' roll music of today. Fans can keep rockin' with these facts from this day in rock music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some people may not be familiar with these May 3 moments that influenced the rock industry:

1975: Chicago VIII, the seventh studio album from Chicago, made it to the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart. The album stayed on top for two weeks, which was the shortest chart stay of the group's albums in the position.

Chicago VIII, the seventh studio album from Chicago, made it to the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart. The album stayed on top for two weeks, which was the shortest chart stay of the group's albums in the position. 1986: Thanks in part to its iconic music video, "Addicted to Love" by Robert Palmer hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It remained on top for a week and was Palmer's only hit to make it on the chart.

Thanks in part to its iconic music video, "Addicted to Love" by Robert Palmer hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It remained on top for a week and was Palmer's only hit to make it on the chart. 2009: Bob Dylan's 33rd studio album, Together Through Life, went to No. 1 on the UK official albums chart in its first week of release. It was Dylan's seventh UK No. 1 and the first since 1970.

Cultural Milestones

These events on May 3 shifted the rock genre, guiding it to become the music fans love now:

1934: Iconic singer Frankie Valli was born in Newark, New Jersey. He rose to fame as part of the band Four Seasons and was inducted alongside original bandmates Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi, and Bob Gaudio into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Iconic singer Frankie Valli was born in Newark, New Jersey. He rose to fame as part of the band Four Seasons and was inducted alongside original bandmates Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi, and Bob Gaudio into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. 2006: Bob Dylan's radio show, Theme Time Radio Hour, aired for the first time on a streaming radio service. The influential show was a mix of music tracks and commentary about different topics and the lyrics of songs he played.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are a few rock recordings and performances from May 3 that impacted the rock scene:

1964: Making their U.S. television debut, Gerry and the Pacemakers performed on The Ed Sullivan Show. The group sang their most beloved songs, "Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying" and "I'm The One."

Making their U.S. television debut, Gerry and the Pacemakers performed on The Ed Sullivan Show. The group sang their most beloved songs, "Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying" and "I'm The One." 1968: The Jimi Hendrix Experience recorded “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” at Record Plant in New York City. It featured as the final track on the Electric Ladyland album and is widely considered to be one of the most iconic and influential rock songs of all time.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience recorded “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” at Record Plant in New York City. It featured as the final track on the Electric Ladyland album and is widely considered to be one of the most iconic and influential rock songs of all time. 1976: Paul McCartney performed for the first time in nearly 10 years when his band Wings kicked off their Wings Over America tour. They played at the Tarrant County Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of more than 10,000 people.

Paul McCartney performed for the first time in nearly 10 years when his band Wings kicked off their Wings Over America tour. They played at the Tarrant County Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of more than 10,000 people. 1976: Aerosmith released their fourth studio album, Rocks, via Columbia Records. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and is considered to be the band's breakout album, while also influencing other legendary bands like Guns N' Roses and Metallica.

Aerosmith released their fourth studio album, Rocks, via Columbia Records. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and is considered to be the band's breakout album, while also influencing other legendary bands like Guns N' Roses and Metallica. 2005: Nine Inch Nails released their fourth studio album, With Teeth, through Nothing Records and Interscope Records. It's the second album by the band to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and was certified gold in the US by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Without these May 3 struggles, these incredible rock sounds might not exist today:

1969: At the Toronto International Airport in Canada, Jimi Hendrix was arrested by customs agents who charged him with possession of narcotics after finding the drugs in his luggage. He was later acquitted when it couldn't be proven that he knew the narcotics were there.

At the Toronto International Airport in Canada, Jimi Hendrix was arrested by customs agents who charged him with possession of narcotics after finding the drugs in his luggage. He was later acquitted when it couldn't be proven that he knew the narcotics were there. 1972: While performing with his band Stone the Crows in Wales, guitarist Les Harvey was electrocuted in front of a live audience. The musician had been touching his guitar strings when he placed his hand on an ungrounded microphone.