Black Keys Release 14th Album ‘Peaches!’ as Return to Blues Covers

The Black Keys released their 14th studio album, Peaches!, on May 1, with Easy Eye Sound and Warner Records. Ten songs fill this collection. Each is a cover pulled from artists like R.L. Burnside, Arthur Crudup, and Wilko Johnson.

According to Tinnitist, singer Dan Auerbach called it the band's "most natural record" since their 2002 debut, The Big Come Up. This project brings back the stripped-back approach that made their early work stand out.

The album came to life after Auerbach's father received a diagnosis of esophageal cancer in 2025. Drummer Patrick Carney knew without asking "that it would be good for Dan to have something to do."

"We weren't making a record. We were just jamming, like this is for us," Auerbach added. "Really primal, in a moment when all the nerves were raw, just kinda screaming."

The Black Keys recorded all of the tracks with musicians playing in the same room. "Everything was all cut live in one with no separation, including vocals," Carney added. "It was a nightmare to mix, but we got it sounding raw and filthy."

The Akron, Ohio, duo handled production and mixing across all tracks themselves. This is the first album mixed completely by the band since 2006's Magic Potion.

On their previous two records, they worked with collaborators like Beck, Dan the Automator, and Noel Gallagher. Pop technicians such as Rick Nowels and Scott Storch performed on last year's No Rain, No Flowers.

Peaches! zeroes in on North Mississippi blues that's been a key part of their sound. The record offers interpretations of songs by Junior Kimbrough and Jessie Mae Hemphill, with second guitarist Kenny Brown and multi-instrumentalist Jimbo Mathus adding depth.

Musicians on the album include Eric Deaton on bass. Dave Guy and Cochemea Gastelum arranged horns. The album also features a version of Ike Turner's "You Got to Lose," based on George Thorogood's 1977 version.