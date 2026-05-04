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Bush Releases New Version of ‘Swallowed’ to Mark 30th Anniversary, Continues Tour Through North America and Europe

Bush released a reimagined take of “Swallowed” on April 30. The release honors three decades since the original. This iconic track first appeared on 1996’s Razorblade Suitcase. Now it’s been…

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Gavin Rossdale and Nik Hughes of Bush perform at the Mustang Stage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2026 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Bush released a reimagined take of "Swallowed" on April 30. The release honors three decades since the original.

This iconic track first appeared on 1996's Razorblade Suitcase. Now it's been rebuilt with a choral ensemble, creating a bare-bones interpretation that strips away the electric guitars and thundering drums.

"There's something about stripping a song all the way back to its DNA, the melody has all the power," frontman Gavin Rossdale said, according to Blunt Mag. "I wanted 'Swallowed' to feel like a hymn."

"Swallowed" became the lead single from their sophomore album in December 1996. Decades of live performances have transformed how the song connects with audiences and the band itself.

Formed in London, this group shaped '90s rock with their 1994 debut Sixteen Stone. That album achieved six-times-platinum status. They've sold more than 24 million records in total and accumulated 1.1 billion streams.

Gavin Rossdale fronts the current lineup. Chris Traynor is on guitar, Corey Britz plays bass, and Nik Hughes sits behind the drums. After splitting in 2002, they reunited in 2010 and have since released six albums.

Their tenth studio effort, I Beat Loneliness, arrived in July 2025 through earMUSIC. Rossdale teamed with Erik Ron on production.

Right now, they're powering through their Land of Milk and Honey tour. Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun provide support. Brooklyn Paramount saw them recently, as did Stagecoach this past weekend.

The North American leg runs until May 24, closing at BottleRock Festival in Napa, California. Then they fly overseas for European shows before hitting Australia in September.

European stops include Rock Am Ring on June 5-7. Download Festival follows on June 10-14 in Castle Donington, England. Graspop Metal Meeting then takes place on June 19 in Dessel, Flanders. They'll also play in Bologna, Italy, on July 6 and in Eisenstadt, Austria, on July 11.

More North American dates await after that. All tour dates and ticket purchase links are on the band's official website.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
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