Green Day Comedy Heads to Cannes Film Market With August Release Set

Palisades Park Pictures purchased international sales rights for Nimrods: A Green Day Story. This comedy tracks the punk band's pre-fame days when they lived in a van, before Dookie debuted in 1994. The film will launch at the Cannes market this month, and a worldwide theatrical run is planned for August.

Inaugural Entertainment will handle U.S. distribution. Writer-director Lee Kirk made the film. It tracks three high school friends who hit the road on a trip. They think their new band will open for Green Day on New Year's Eve, but that's not true. The story pulls from the trio's early years, before they made it big.

The cast includes Mason Thames, McKenna Grace, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Sean Gunn, Bobby Lee, and Fred Armisen. Band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt also appear and perform in the movie.

Armstrong, Dirnt, and Cool produced the project with Tim Perell for Process. Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino from Live Nation Studios served as executive producers, and Jonathan Daniel joined them.

Kirk developed the script with the band and Live Nation Studios. He worked with Armstrong before on Universal's 2016 comedy-drama, Ordinary World. His other work includes Pants on Fire and The Giant Mechanical Man, which starred Fischer and Topher Grace.