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Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to The Nocturnal Affair

🎸 PAULY’S POCKETS: THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR 🎸 X107.5 Xtreme Radio is hooking you up with your chance to score your way into one of the hottest shows in Vegas! 🔥…

Taya Williams
The Nocturnal Affair

🎸 PAULY’S POCKETS: THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR 🎸

X107.5 Xtreme Radio is hooking you up with your chance to score your way into one of the hottest shows in Vegas! 🔥

We’re sending you to see The Nocturnal Affair LIVE at Rockstars of Tomorrow!

🎶 EVENT DETAILS:

Artist: The Nocturnal Affair
Date: May 8
Doors Open: 7PM
Location: Rockstars of Tomorrow – Las Vegas
All Ages Show

💰 HOW TO WIN WITH PAULY’S POCKETS:

Listen to Pauly weekdays from 3PM – 7PM on X107.5!

When you hear the keyword of the day, enter it below for your chance to win your way in!

💡 The more you listen, the better your chances to win!

🎤 ABOUT THE SHOW:

Get ready for an electrifying night with The Nocturnal Affair, known for their dark, high-energy sound and unforgettable live performances. This is your chance to catch them up close in an intimate Vegas setting.

🎧 DON’T MISS OUT:

Keep it locked on X107.5 Xtreme Radio and make sure you're listening to Pauly for your shot at winning!

  • Dates of Contests: 5/4/2026 - 5/8/2026
  • How winners are selected: Random selection
  • When the winner is selected: 6pm
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 5
  • Prize description: two tickets to the Nocturnal Affair
  • Prize provided by: Label
Concert
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
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