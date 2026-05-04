Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to The Nocturnal Affair

🎸 PAULY’S POCKETS: THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR 🎸

X107.5 Xtreme Radio is hooking you up with your chance to score your way into one of the hottest shows in Vegas! 🔥

We’re sending you to see The Nocturnal Affair LIVE at Rockstars of Tomorrow!

🎶 EVENT DETAILS:

Artist: The Nocturnal Affair

Date: May 8

Doors Open: 7PM

Location: Rockstars of Tomorrow – Las Vegas

All Ages Show

💰 HOW TO WIN WITH PAULY’S POCKETS:

Listen to Pauly weekdays from 3PM – 7PM on X107.5!

When you hear the keyword of the day, enter it below for your chance to win your way in!

💡 The more you listen, the better your chances to win!

🎤 ABOUT THE SHOW:

Get ready for an electrifying night with The Nocturnal Affair, known for their dark, high-energy sound and unforgettable live performances. This is your chance to catch them up close in an intimate Vegas setting.

🎧 DON’T MISS OUT:

Keep it locked on X107.5 Xtreme Radio and make sure you're listening to Pauly for your shot at winning!