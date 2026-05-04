Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to The Nocturnal Affair
🎸 PAULY’S POCKETS: THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR 🎸 X107.5 Xtreme Radio is hooking you up with your chance to score your way into one of the hottest shows in Vegas! 🔥…
🎸 PAULY’S POCKETS: THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR 🎸
X107.5 Xtreme Radio is hooking you up with your chance to score your way into one of the hottest shows in Vegas! 🔥
We’re sending you to see The Nocturnal Affair LIVE at Rockstars of Tomorrow!
🎶 EVENT DETAILS:
Artist: The Nocturnal Affair
Date: May 8
Doors Open: 7PM
Location: Rockstars of Tomorrow – Las Vegas
All Ages Show
💰 HOW TO WIN WITH PAULY’S POCKETS:
Listen to Pauly weekdays from 3PM – 7PM on X107.5!
When you hear the keyword of the day, enter it below for your chance to win your way in!
💡 The more you listen, the better your chances to win!
🎤 ABOUT THE SHOW:
Get ready for an electrifying night with The Nocturnal Affair, known for their dark, high-energy sound and unforgettable live performances. This is your chance to catch them up close in an intimate Vegas setting.
🎧 DON’T MISS OUT:
Keep it locked on X107.5 Xtreme Radio and make sure you're listening to Pauly for your shot at winning!
- Dates of Contests: 5/4/2026 - 5/8/2026
- How winners are selected: Random selection
- When the winner is selected: 6pm
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description: two tickets to the Nocturnal Affair
- Prize provided by: Label