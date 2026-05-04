Sons of KISS Members Release Debut Album Details Under Stanley Simmons Name

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons will release their debut album, Dancing While the World is Ending, on Aug. 28. The sons of Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons from KISS shared the 12-track album cover and tracklist on Wednesday.

The pair also announced that their third single, "Temporary Love," will be released on May 8. "It's the first song Nick and I ever wrote together," said Evan Stanley in a video on social media.

The project began in December 2024 when an Instagram reel brought them together in front of microphones. What started as a plan to record one song "turned into 10 real quick," according to the duo. They posted a clip covering Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" just for fun. The video went viral.

By February 2025, they tried writing together and caught the attention of producer Rob Cavallo. The producer has worked with Green Day, Fleetwood Mac, and Paramore. He signed on to produce the full-length record and took on the role of manager.

The music leans toward folk-rock with hints of Simon and Garfunkel and '60s psychedelia. It differs from their fathers' band, drawing comparisons to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and Hall and Oates.

The duo addressed concerns about using their last names. "The thing is, you're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't," said Evan Stanley on a podcast interview. "At the end of the day, someone will listen once out of curiosity, but they won't listen a tenth time because they're curious."