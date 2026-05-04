Win Tickets to No Doubt at Sphere

🎸 WIN NO DOUBT TICKETS WITH X107.5 XTREME RADIO! 🎸

Las Vegas, are you ready to go Just a Girl kind of crazy?! X107.5 is giving you the chance to see No Doubt LIVE in concert at Sphere Las Vegas on June 3, 2026!

Don’t miss your shot to experience Gwen Stefani and the band that defined a generation with hits like Hey Baby, Spiderwebs, Underneath It All, and more!

🎧 HOW TO WIN:

It’s simple — just listen to X 107.5 Xtreme Radio during these times:

Carlota | 10AM – 3PM

Pauly | 3PM – 7PM

When you hear the cue, be ready to call or follow the on-air instructions for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

🎶 WHY YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS:

No Doubt brings unmatched energy, iconic hits, and a live show that hits just as hard now as it did back in the day. Whether you grew up on their music or just discovered them, this is a concert you NEED to be at.

📻 STAY LOCKED IN: