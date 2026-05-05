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Former Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Shares Cancer Battle

Former Metallica bass player Jason Newsted has revealed that was diagnosed with throat cancer, and thankfully, he beat it. In an interview with the Let There Be Talk podcast that…

Anne Erickson
Former Metallica bass player Jason Newsted has revealed that was diagnosed with throat cancer, and thankfully, he beat it.
Ragnar Singsaas via Getty Images

Former Metallica bass player Jason Newsted has revealed that was diagnosed with throat cancer, and thankfully, he beat it.

In an interview with the Let There Be Talk podcast that dropped on Sunday, Newsted said that he had a procedure to get rid of the cancer back in May 2025.

"We got it early," Newsted said in the interview. "I got my free and clear about three weeks about."

He added: "So I beat it. I promised myself I was going to rest, and that was the first time I've done that in my life."

It's great to hear that Newsted is healthy again and totally over the cancer. Now, he's hitting the road hard in July for his debut North American headlining tour with the Chophouse Band.

Jason Newsted Held Down Bass for Metallica From 1986 to 2001

Newsted, of course, played bass in Metallica from 1986 to 2001, following the tragic death of Cliff Burton. He performed on 1988's ...And Justice for All, 1991's self-titled album (The Black Album), 1996's Load and 1997's Reload. After he left the band, current Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo took his place.

The Newsted story after Metallica was never going to be neat, and that's exactly why it works. He could've cashed out on legacy and called it a day. Instead, he kept going after the noise with different bands and different textures, sometimes rough around the edges in a way that feels honest instead of unfinished.

There's a stubborn pulse to what he does now. He's not trying to outdo the past, but he's not pretending it didn't happen, either. He's just a guy who still likes the feeling of the low end rattling and making music. There's something refreshing about that. Rock doesn't need more museum pieces. It needs people who want to keep making music for the love of it.

Metallica
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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