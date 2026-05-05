High School Students Campaign for Tobacco Ban at College of Southern Nevada

A coalition of Southern Nevada high school students is taking their public health advocacy to the College of Southern Nevada, urging the institution to adopt a comprehensive tobacco-free campus policy. The Students Promoting Awareness Responsibility & Knowledge (SPARK) Youth Advisory Council, operating through the Southern Nevada Health District's Tobacco Control Program, led an outreach campaign at CSN's West Charleston campus as part of its spring project.

The advisory council, comprising teens ages 14 to 17 from diverse backgrounds, meets regularly with Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) staff to plan outreach efforts and CSN-focused campaigns. The group collected petition signatures, distributed flyers, and organized a photo collage representing nearly 2,000 Clark County School District students who expressed support for a tobacco-free campus.

The campaign is grounded in local health data. According to the 2023 Nevada Statewide Adult Tobacco Survey, 13.9% of Clark County adults reported smoking cigarettes. Youth nicotine use is also a major concern, with nearly one in three Nevada high school students reporting using vaping products in 2023, according to the Nevada Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

CSN would join a growing statewide movement if it adopts a tobacco-free policy. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, already bans all tobacco and nicotine products not FDA-approved for cessation purposes, and Nevada State University went tobacco-free in August 2025.

The work is personal for SPARK members. Students such as Jeana Kim, Juliana Gonzales, and Brayden Boulter say impacts on family health, gaps in knowledge about the risks of nicotine, and their own journeys to stop vaping motivate them. Boulter, a CSN freshman who quit vaping, aims to run for CSN student body president to expand the reach of tobacco-free advocacy.

"Creating tobacco-free environments on college campuses is one of the most effective ways to protect young adults at a pivotal stage in their lives," said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Health District. "By fostering healthier spaces today, we're helping to prevent lifelong addiction and building a stronger, healthier community for the future."