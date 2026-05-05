Las Vegas Rooftop Venue Hosts Cinco de Mayo Party With Tequila and Latin Music

Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino will host Cinco on 60th on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, bringing a high-energy Cinco de Mayo celebration to the 60th floor of one of downtown Las Vegas's most distinctive venues. The event is free to attend, with a DJ spinning Latin music beginning at 6 p.m.

Guests can take in panoramic views of the downtown Las Vegas skyline from the indoor lounge or the outdoor terrace, where fire pits offer a front-row seat to sunset and city-light views. Reservations are strongly recommended to secure seating or a fire pit on the terrace.

The cocktail menu features special drinks made specifically for the occasion, smoky mezcal concoctions, classic margaritas, and bold, flavorful pours. The Cinco-inspired selections round out the menu. Standard drink prices apply; there is no cover charge for the event itself. Private table reservations and fire pit packages are available for groups.

The 8,400-square-foot Legacy Club, located inside the adults-only Circa Resort, delivers unobstructed views of the Las Vegas skyline from its open-air terrace. The venue encourages upscale nightlife attire; sports attire, athleisure, casual loungewear, and swimwear are not permitted.