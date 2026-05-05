MGM Grand Opens 21+ Arcade Bar With Free Games and Power Hour Deals

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino has debuted Bonus Round Totally Awesome Bar + Arcade, a retro-themed, 21-and-older nightlife destination located steps from MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The venue officially opened on April 30.

Designed as an all-in-one social stop, Bonus Round combines classic arcade games, craft cocktails, and casual dining in a nostalgic setting. Arcade play is complimentary for all guests with the purchase of food or beverages.

The menu digs into game night nostalgia with meatball sliders, pizza slices, pretzel bites, and churro bites. Signature cocktails feature gamer-themed names such as XP Boost and Volt Surge, and souvenir selections such as a Hexed Flask round out the bar program.

And for guests who want to get the most out of their playing time, Power Hour is on Mondays and Thursdays, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., offering 2 hours of unlimited arcade play along with unlimited well drinks and draft beer for $45 per person.

Bonus Round is walk-in only, with no reservations required for general admission. The venue is open Thursday through Monday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is restricted to guests 21 and older with a valid ID. Private events are available for groups of 15 or more.

The opening reflects a broader Las Vegas trend toward smaller, themed entertainment experiences as traditional buffets and large-format restaurants continue to evolve across the Strip. Bonus Round joins MGM Grand's existing entertainment lineup, adding a late-afternoon-to-night option for guests seeking a casual, interactive experience.