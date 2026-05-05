ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nevada Program Opens Registration for Fourth Year of Free Diaper Distribution to College Students

Baby’s Bounty has opened registration for the fourth year of its Diapers for Diplomas program, continuing its mission to support parenting students across Nevada’s higher education institutions. Registration began May…

Jennifer Eggleston
CHICAGO - APRIL 27: Kimberly-Clark-brand Huggies diapers sit in a shopping cart in a grocery store April 27, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The price of diapers is set to rise this summer as manufacturers pass on higher production costs including such unique diaper materials as adhesives and super absorbents. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Baby's Bounty has opened registration for the fourth year of its Diapers for Diplomas program, continuing its mission to support parenting students across Nevada's higher education institutions. Registration began May 1 and is open to students enrolled at partner institutions in Northern and Southern Nevada.

Sponsored by Molina Healthcare, the program has distributed 4 million diapers to more than 1,000 families since its inception, helping parenting students balance family responsibilities with their academic pursuits.

"We are incredibly proud of the groundbreaking Diapers for Diplomas program here at Baby's Bounty," said Baby's Bounty CEO and Executive Director Kelly Maxwell. "Through the generous support of our community and healthcare providers like Molina Healthcare, we've helped over a thousand students as they navigate the challenge of supporting their families while also pursuing higher education."

Partner institutions include the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; the University of Nevada, Reno; Touro University; Nevada State University; Truckee Meadows Community College; the College of Southern Nevada; Great Basin College; and the Desert Research Institute.

To be eligible, applicants must be the parent or guardian of a child who requires diapers and be enrolled full- or part-time at a partner institution. Students must complete an online registration form and pick up supplies at designated events.

More information and registration are available at babysbounty.org.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
MGM Grand Opens 21+ Arcade Bar With Free Games and Power Hour Deals
Local NewsMGM Grand Opens 21+ Arcade Bar With Free Games and Power Hour DealsJennifer Eggleston
View of Black sign "Our buildings and grounds are Smoke-Free" in Vancouver
Local NewsHigh School Students Campaign for Tobacco Ban at College of Southern NevadaJennifer Eggleston
Friends toasting, saying cheers holding tropical blended fruit margaritas. Watermelon and passionfruit drinks.; Shutterstock ID 780298633
Local NewsLas Vegas Rooftop Venue Hosts Cinco de Mayo Party With Tequila and Latin MusicJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect