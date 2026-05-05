Nevada Program Opens Registration for Fourth Year of Free Diaper Distribution to College Students

Baby's Bounty has opened registration for the fourth year of its Diapers for Diplomas program, continuing its mission to support parenting students across Nevada's higher education institutions. Registration began May 1 and is open to students enrolled at partner institutions in Northern and Southern Nevada.

Sponsored by Molina Healthcare, the program has distributed 4 million diapers to more than 1,000 families since its inception, helping parenting students balance family responsibilities with their academic pursuits.

"We are incredibly proud of the groundbreaking Diapers for Diplomas program here at Baby's Bounty," said Baby's Bounty CEO and Executive Director Kelly Maxwell. "Through the generous support of our community and healthcare providers like Molina Healthcare, we've helped over a thousand students as they navigate the challenge of supporting their families while also pursuing higher education."

Partner institutions include the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; the University of Nevada, Reno; Touro University; Nevada State University; Truckee Meadows Community College; the College of Southern Nevada; Great Basin College; and the Desert Research Institute.

To be eligible, applicants must be the parent or guardian of a child who requires diapers and be enrolled full- or part-time at a partner institution. Students must complete an online registration form and pick up supplies at designated events.