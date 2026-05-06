Clark County Opens Nevada’s First Public Adaptive Baseball Field at Desert Breeze Park

Clark County officials opened the newly expanded Desert Breeze Ballfields, celebrating new baseball fields and Nevada's first publicly run adaptive field for players with disabilities.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and the Parks and Recreation Department held the grand opening on May 3, with festivities beginning at 10 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting at the new Mike Aker Adaptive Field. Guests watched exhibitions and Little League games and enjoyed face painting, baseball activities, a photo booth, music, and choir performances.

"Baseball is such a big deal here in southern Nevada; we've got the A's coming, the Aviators are a fantastic team, we want to make sure everybody has the same opportunity to get out there and swing a bat," said Jones.

The expansion includes four new baseball fields built to accommodate youth and community league play, alongside the Mike Aker Adaptive Field — designed specifically for players with physical and cognitive disabilities and the first in Nevada to be built and managed by a public entity.

"We've worked with Miracle League and other organizations to make sure we really understand the needs of our disabled community," said Jones.

Desert Breeze Park is a regional recreational facility in western Clark County featuring baseball and soccer fields, a dog park, a skate park, a community center, and an aquatic facility with indoor and outdoor swimming areas. The site also includes walking paths, picnic shelters, and playground structures.

"See the talent we have here in southern Nevada, you know we've got the Bryce Harpers of the world, and we hope to have future Bryce Harpers coming out of these fields at Desert Breeze," said Jones.