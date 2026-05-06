Korn Revives Rare 90s Cover at Bogota Performance

Korn brought back their cover of Black Sheep's "U Mean I'm Not" on May 2 at the Coliseo MedPlus in Bogota, Colombia. This was the first time they played it since June 1996 in Seattle, Washington. Nearly three decades had passed. The nu-metal group performed this track at least 20 times before shelving it.

They transitioned from "A.D.I.D.A.S." into the cover during the encore. Black Sheep released "U Mean I'm Not" in the early 90s as a gangsta rap parody.

The Bogota concert started their Latin American tour this month. Six shows will span South America and Mexico through May 19.

Korn will head to Santiago, Chile, on May 8 at Parque Estadio, with a May 10 stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at Parque Sarmiento. They'll perform at Asunción, Paraguay, on May 13 at Jockey Club del Paraguay. Two more dates follow: May 16 in São Paulo, Brazil, at Allianz Parque and May 19 in Mexico City, Mexico, at Palacio de los Deportes. This tour marks a return to tracks from their mid-90s period, when they rose to prominence with their self-titled debut album in 1994 and Life Is Peachy in 1996.