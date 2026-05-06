Nevada Department Hosts Free Small Business Fair With 100 Job Openings

The Nevada Department of Business and Industry is hosting its free Small Business Resource Fair in Las Vegas, offering entrepreneurs a one-stop destination for critical business resources.

The event runs today, Wednesday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, located at 9600 W. Sahara Ave.

More than 50 government and nonprofit groups are on hand to assist with business licensing, taxes, funding, hiring, and marketing.

For the first time, a concurrent job fair is being held alongside the event, featuring more than 100 open positions, with hiring managers on-site and the ability for attendees to apply on the spot.