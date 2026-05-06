North Las Vegas Charter School Offers Drone Class to Prepare Students for FAA Certification

Delta Academy Charter School in North Las Vegas is giving students a runway to the skies. Students are learning how to pilot drones, including takeoffs, landings, repairs, and weather factors, in an elective aviation technology course, building real-world flight skills while working toward federal certification.

The program is led by Richard Shipin, the school's data analyst and drone instructor, who emphasizes a hands-on philosophy that builds problem-solving skills alongside technical ones.

"That's part of the class. It's trial and error. I'm very hands-off. I'll hover over and instruct when they need it, but if they break a drone, they're going to fix it the next day. That's totally fine." Shipin said.

While some students focus on flight basics, others work simultaneously through coursework required for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate, the commercial drone operator credential available to applicants as young as 16. The dual approach creates a direct pathway to careers in aviation, photography, and other drone-adjacent industries.

"A lot of students want to get into aviation. They might want to be pilots. They might want to be real estate photographers, or just photographers in general, and drones are a part of that now." Shipin said.

The course was originally designed to engage robotics- and military-minded students. Though it doesn't carry science credit, students enrolled in the program reportedly perform above average in math and science, subjects central to drone operation. An after-school program is also available for students who want additional practice beyond regular class hours.

For 16-year-old Chase Stresing, the lessons connect directly to a larger plan. He intends to retake the course and sit for the Part 107 exam, with bigger ambitions beyond that.

"After high school, I'm gonna join the Air Force because I plan on being a civilian pilot," Chase said.