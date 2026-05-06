Robert Irwin Shines at Steve Irwin Gala Following DWTS Victory

The annual Steve Irwin Gala lit up the Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday evening, bringing together wildlife lovers, conservationists, and celebrities to honor the legacy of the late Crocodile Hunter. Robert Irwin, the Season 34 winner of Dancing with the Stars, attended alongside his pro dance partner Witney Carson. The gala raises funds for Wildlife Warriors, a nonprofit backing global conservation efforts, including the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

On the khaki carpet, Terri Irwin said Las Vegas is a better fit for conservation than people might expect. "It lends itself to reptiles really well, from your gorgeous desert tortoises to a lot of the lizard species that need protecting," Terri said. She also reflected on Steve Irwin's singular gift with animals. "It was a beautiful thing to watch wildlife respond to Steve and feel comfortable in his presence. It's a real lesson for all of us to be respectful, to be loving, to be very caring for the animals we have here on Earth," Terri Irwin said.

Robert said the gala is designed to make conservation approachable. "Environmental preservation is challenging because it's hard to know where to start. Wildlife Warriors makes it accessible and makes people realize wildlife conservation is ultimately about keeping humans safe, happy, and healthy," Robert said. Wildlife Warriors supports conservation projects around the world, including the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital and saltwater crocodile research.

Robert also spoke to the reach his platform now affords the conservation mission. "I feel like I'm in a position now where I can reach more people than I've ever been able to. I also think the legacy that my mum and dad created is being felt more than ever before, and I feel like it's this perfect opportunity to use all of that momentum and to spread a message of conservation," Robert continued.

He made clear Las Vegas won't be a one-time stop. "Vegas is such a philanthropic place; it's the perfect place to host this gala. I tell you, it will not be the last time," Robert said. "We'll be back again next year, no doubt with the whole family."