Walmart Waives Pet Adoption Fees in Las Vegas for National Pet Month

Walmart and Best Friends Animal Society joined forces this month to help homeless dogs and cats in Las Vegas find loving homes, waiving all adoption fees as part of their nationwide "Give Love. Save Lives." campaign in honor of National Pet Month.

The event was held at the Walmart Supercenter at 5198 Boulder Highway, where dogs and cats from The Animal Foundation were available for adoption with all fees waived.

Throughout May, Best Friends and Walmart are hosting "Give Love. Save Lives." adoption events at Walmart locations across 20 cities, with adoption fees waived at all event locations. The campaign aims to accelerate the pace at which shelter pets find permanent homes during one of the year's most active periods for pet adoption.

The Animal Foundation is one of Best Friends' approximately 6,000 shelter and rescue group partners around the country. Attendees at the Las Vegas event also received Best Friends swag and information on how to support homeless pets in their own communities.

Event attendees had the chance to win a year's supply of pet food from Blue Buffalo and a prize pack of goodies valued at $2,000 from pet brand partners, including Blue Buffalo, Fresh Step, Nutrish, Pedigree, Temptations, Nylabone, Sulfodene, Adams Botanicals, Purina, PetArmor, Lucky One, Fi, Dogsters, Comfort Zone, Churu, Capstar, Levoit, and Spruce. No purchase was required to enter.

Walmart and its suppliers have collectively donated over $1 million to Best Friends over the past year. The "Give Love. Save Lives." campaign is part of a broader effort by both organizations to advance no-kill outcomes in shelters nationwide.