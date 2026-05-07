Hear Mastodon’s Brann Dailor Cover Chris Cornell

Atlanta heavy metal band Mastodon is gearing up for a run of overseas tour dates this summer, but before then, band's drummer, Brann Dailor, is lending his vocals to a cover of the Chris Cornell song "Dead Wishes." That song originally appeared on the late Soundgarden frontman's 2015 solo album, Higher Truth.

The cover tune comes with the King Ultramega project, put together by Mark Menghi of Metal Allegiance to pay tribute to of Cornell. The release also includes drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Listen to Mastodon's Brann Dailor Cover Chris Cornell

"First of all, I have to say what an incredible honor to even be asked to try and attempt a cover of one of Chris's songs," Dailor states of the track in a press statement. "The fact that Mark thought I could even come close to it is beyond flattering, and to be honest, my knee jerk reaction was to say 'uh, no thank you, I'm not interested in embarrassing myself if I can help it' haha!"

Dailor adds: "The track itself was totally out of my wheelhouse so I thought it would be a great challenge and an opportunity to try to honor one of my favorite musicians and vocalists for a great cause."

King Ultramega also raises funds to help support MusiCares, which "helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world."

"We lead with compassion using expertise to offer customized support," MusiCares states of its mission. We believe empathy and kindness within the music community heals all involved."

It's great to hear Dailor step out on his own and contribute his vocals to this cover of the Cornell classic. I'm always pumped to hear new music from any of Mastodon's members. Covering Cornell is never easy, if not impossible, but he does the song, and man, justice with this unique cover version. Seeing that it's for a good cause is great, too.