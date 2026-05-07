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Hear Mastodon’s Brann Dailor Cover Chris Cornell

Atlanta heavy metal band Mastodon is gearing up for a run of overseas tour dates this summer, but before then, band’s drummer, Brann Dailor, is lending his vocals to a…

Anne Erickson
Atlanta heavy metal band Mastodon is gearing up for a run of overseas tour dates this summer, but before then, band's drummer, Brann Dailor, is lending his vocals to a cover of the Chris Cornell song "Dead Wishes." 
Elsie Roymans via Getty Images

Atlanta heavy metal band Mastodon is gearing up for a run of overseas tour dates this summer, but before then, band's drummer, Brann Dailor, is lending his vocals to a cover of the Chris Cornell song "Dead Wishes." That song originally appeared on the late Soundgarden frontman's 2015 solo album, Higher Truth.

The cover tune comes with the King Ultramega project, put together by Mark Menghi of Metal Allegiance to pay tribute to of Cornell. The release also includes drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Listen to Mastodon's Brann Dailor Cover Chris Cornell

"First of all, I have to say what an incredible honor to even be asked to try and attempt a cover of one of Chris's songs," Dailor states of the track in a press statement. "The fact that Mark thought I could even come close to it is beyond flattering, and to be honest, my knee jerk reaction was to say 'uh, no thank you, I'm not interested in embarrassing myself if I can help it' haha!"

Dailor adds: "The track itself was totally out of my wheelhouse so I thought it would be a great challenge and an opportunity to try to honor one of my favorite musicians and vocalists for a great cause."

King Ultramega also raises funds to help support MusiCares, which "helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world."

"We lead with compassion using expertise to offer customized support," MusiCares states of its mission. We believe empathy and kindness within the music community heals all involved."

It's great to hear Dailor step out on his own and contribute his vocals to this cover of the Cornell classic. I'm always pumped to hear new music from any of Mastodon's members. Covering Cornell is never easy, if not impossible, but he does the song, and man, justice with this unique cover version. Seeing that it's for a good cause is great, too.

As for new music, Mastodon's last album was 2021's Hushed and Grim, so it's been a minute. Dailor previously told Metal Hammer via Audio Ink Radio that the band was looking to release new music in 2025, but we're still waiting on a new album.

Mastodon
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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