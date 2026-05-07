Las Vegas Shelter Calls for Pet Food Donations as Pantry Runs Low

The Animal Foundation is issuing an urgent call for pet food donations as its community pet food pantry nears empty. The Las Vegas-based shelter turned to social media Tuesday to sound the alarm, warning that supplies are critically low.

"We're down to our last few bags of pet food," the shelter shared. "And we urgently need your help."

In April alone, the foundation distributed more than 8,400 pounds of pet food to more than 1,600 people in need. The pantry, which operates entirely on donations and grants, serves households across the Las Vegas area whose owners are struggling to afford food for their pets.

"Without support from our community, we can't keep dogs with the families who love them," the shelter said. "If you're able to donate, it truly makes a difference."

Every bag or can donated goes directly to local pets whose families are currently struggling to afford food. The foundation stressed that each contribution directly supports individual households facing financial hardship in the community.