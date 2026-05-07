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Las Vegas Shelter Calls for Pet Food Donations as Pantry Runs Low

The Animal Foundation is issuing an urgent call for pet food donations as its community pet food pantry nears empty. The Las Vegas-based shelter turned to social media Tuesday to…

Jennifer Eggleston
Hand removing a green measuring cup full of dog or cat food kibble from a white bag full of round pieces of food.
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The Animal Foundation is issuing an urgent call for pet food donations as its community pet food pantry nears empty. The Las Vegas-based shelter turned to social media Tuesday to sound the alarm, warning that supplies are critically low.

"We're down to our last few bags of pet food," the shelter shared. "And we urgently need your help."

In April alone, the foundation distributed more than 8,400 pounds of pet food to more than 1,600 people in need. The pantry, which operates entirely on donations and grants, serves households across the Las Vegas area whose owners are struggling to afford food for their pets.

"Without support from our community, we can't keep dogs with the families who love them," the shelter said. "If you're able to donate, it truly makes a difference."

Every bag or can donated goes directly to local pets whose families are currently struggling to afford food. The foundation stressed that each contribution directly supports individual households facing financial hardship in the community.

There are two ways to help. Supporters can visit the Animal Foundation's Amazon Pet Food Pantry wishlist; when an item is purchased from the list, it is sent directly to the shelter. Donations can also be dropped off in person at the shelter's adoption lobby, 655 North Mojave Road, Las Vegas.

Las VegasPets
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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