Las Vegas to Host First Michelin Guide Southwest Ceremony in August

The MICHELIN Guide will host its inaugural Southwest ceremony in Las Vegas on Aug. 26 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, marking the guide's return to the city after more than 15 years. The first selections from Southwest restaurants will be unveiled at the ceremony later this year.

MICHELIN's anonymous inspectors are already in the field across Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah, searching for hidden gems and top culinary talent. The 2009 cycle marked the last time inspectors visited Las Vegas, during which they awarded stars to 17 restaurants.

Local tourism leaders call the MICHELIN Guide the industry standard and say the event recognizes how far Las Vegas' food scene has come over the last few decades. Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the city's unmatched culinary capacity sets it apart from any other destination in the world.

"When I talk about Super Bowls and Formula One and college football national championships, that we are the only city in the world that has the ability to treat 60,000 people like a VIP," Hill said. "And a lot of what I mean by that is we have enough seats at great culinary venues to seat all of those people and give them a fantastic experience around the meal, all at the same time. There's no place like it."