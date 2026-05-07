‘Rolling Stone’ Names the Greatest Guitar Solo Ever

It's certainly not an easy task to determine the greatest guitar solo ever, but it's a fun concept. Music is subjective, of course, so everybody has their favorites.

Now, Rolling Stone magazine has named its pick for the greatest guitar solo ever created.

The magazine has officially released its choices for the 100 greatest guitar solos of all time, with songs by Jimi Hendrix, the Eagles, Pink Floyd and more making the tally.

According to Rolling Stone, the criteria for songs making the list are that the solo "makes the song; can be sung or hummed; doesn't repeat the main melody."

Coming in at No. 1 is Prince's famed "Purple Rain." It doesn't get much better than that. Then, coming in at No. 2 is Hendrix with "Machine Gun," with the magazine stating that it's "Hendrix at his most Hendrix" and "the most ambitious, raw, soulful, go-for-broke expression of his musical genius."

The Eagles' "Hotel California" is No. 3, followed by David Gilmour's solo in Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" at No. 4 and Eddie Van Halen's fiery solo on Van Halen's "Eruption" at No. 5.

The Influence of a Great Guitar Solo

A great guitar solo doesn't just decorate a song. It changes the temperature of the room. Suddenly, the track opens up, the walls push back a little and somebody gets to say the thing the lyrics were circling the whole time. The best solos feel half-planned and spontaneous, like the player might actually drive the whole thing off the rails.