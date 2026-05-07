Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: May 8-May 10

Babyface performs onstage at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Las Vegas weekend events this Mother's Day include various exciting activities, from R&B royalty and three nights of Georgia rock to a free family movie night under the stars in Henderson. Whether you're treating mom to an intimate evening with Babyface at the Palms, catching Widespread Panic at Virgin Hotels, or spreading out a blanket for "Zootopia 2," the city has something for everyone.

Babyface: Live in Las Vegas 2026

What: R&B royalty reigns at the Pearl this weekend

R&B royalty reigns at the Pearl this weekend When: Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: Pearl Concert Theater, Palms Casino Resort, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Pearl Concert Theater, Palms Casino Resort, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $93

Thirteen-time GRAMMY winner Babyface brings his Las Vegas residency to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort for Mother's Day weekend. The R&B legend and songwriter, who co-founded LaFace Records and has written and produced for Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, and Beyoncé, delivers an intimate evening of classic hits and soulful storytelling. He is the only producer to win the GRAMMY for Producer of the Year four times, including three consecutive years from 1995 to 1997.

Widespread Panic

What: Widespread Panic brings three nights of rock to Vegas

Widespread Panic brings three nights of rock to Vegas When: Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: The Theater, Virgin Hotels and Casino, 4455 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

The Theater, Virgin Hotels and Casino, 4455 Paradise Road, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $41

Georgia rock band Widespread Panic returns to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for three nights. Formed in 1986, the band has released 14 studio albums, including "Hailbound Queen" and "Snake Oil King" in 2024, and 52 live albums, selling more than 3 million copies. As one of the most successful touring acts in the world, the band has logged 75 sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre alone and performed more than a dozen times in Las Vegas since 2011.

Movies on The Green: Zootopia 2

What: Free outdoor movie night under the Vegas stars

Free outdoor movie night under the Vegas stars When: Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (recurring event)

Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (recurring event) Where: The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson

The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson Cost: Free

The District at Green Valley Ranch screens "Zootopia 2" as part of its Movies on the Green series, a free outdoor movie night. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis; bring blankets, towels, or camping chairs. The Maker Hive Market opens at 6 p.m. for snacks and drinks. Starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, "Zootopia 2" follows rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they navigate a partnership shakeup while tracking a venomous snake loose in the animal metropolis.

Other Events

Las Vegas events this weekend serve up a solid mix of laughs, live blues, and a little cardio. Catch Adam Carolla at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, close out Friday night with the blues at Sand Dollar Lounge, then lace up Sunday morning for a 5K run through Sunset Park.

The Adam Carolla Show : Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (additional dates available through December 2026) at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (additional dates available through December 2026) at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas LV Blues Society 1st Friday Jam! : Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10 p.m. at Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10 p.m. at Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas Sun Run Las Vegas 5K Run/Walk: Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 8 a.m. at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas

More To Explore Next Week

The Las Vegas weeknight scene is alive and well beyond the Strip. Kick off the week with laughs at the Comedy Cellar, raise a glass at Ellis Island's industry night rooftop, then keep the energy going with PRIDE Family Bingo at AREA15 and a Thursday night comedy set at Delirious Comedy Club: