Zakk Wylde Brings Back Berzerkus Festival With Lamb of God for Two East Coast Dates in August

Zakk Wylde brought back his BERZERKUS festival. Two 2026 shows will feature Lamb of God as the main act. The first concert will happen on Aug. 28 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The second will take place on Aug. 29 at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.

The Black Label Society will play second at both venues. The roster also includes Down, Suicidal Tendencies, Zakk Sabbath, and Dark Chapel. Three tribute bands will appear at the Scranton stop: Fan Halen, Bonfire, and Use Your Illusion.

Wylde started BERZERKUS in 2024 as a one-day event. Black Label Society shared the stage with Cody Jinks, Rival Sons, and Black Stone Cherry.

Zakk Sabbath pays homage to Black Sabbath. Wylde leads this project with Black Label Society bassist John "JD" DeServio and drummer Jeff Fabb. Dark Chapel is fronted by Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina.

Lamb of God released their Into Oblivion album this year, while Black Label Society released Engines of Demolition in March through MNRK Heavy.

The new Black Label Society record contains 15 tracks, with "Ozzy's Song" honoring Ozzy Osbourne.

Wylde created Black Label Society in 1998. He maintained this band while continuing to tour and record with Osbourne.

Both BERZERKUS dates offer more than just music. Fans can browse a car show, ride in the Ride for Dime, witness a strongman competition, and test their limits in a hot sauce eating contest presented by High River Sauces.