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A’s Will Keep Team Name Through Las Vegas Relocation in 2028

Social media speculation about the Athletics rebranding as the “Las Vegas Black Fire” ahead of their 2028 move to Nevada has been put to rest, with Major League Baseball and…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 29: The Oakland Athletics mascot Stomper walks on the field with showgirls Carolin Feigs (L) and Jennifer Vossmer before the Athletics' exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians at Las Vegas Ballpark on February 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Athletics defeated the Indians 8-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Social media speculation about the Athletics rebranding as the "Las Vegas Black Fire" ahead of their 2028 move to Nevada has been put to rest, with Major League Baseball and team officials confirming the Athletics name will remain.

The rumor originated after the baseball podcast RallyCap posted a video titled "Did we just find the Athletics' NEW Vegas name?? (Las Vegas BLACK FIRE?!)" The segment quickly spread online, with one Instagram post drawing more than 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments. The "Black Fire Innovation" name, however, belongs to a co-working space at the UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas, where the A's maintain a Ballpark Experience Center. A few days after the rumor spread, the San Francisco Chronicle debunked the story.

Several Athletics job postings in Las Vegas had listed "Las Vegas Black Fire" as the location. The listings were later updated to remove the phrase and replace it with a standard location reference.

The confusion comes as the franchise navigates a high-profile transition. A $2 billion, 33,000-capacity stadium on the Las Vegas Strip is under construction, with club officials telling the Las Vegas Stadium Authority that the ballpark is on schedule to open in time for the 2028 season. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the A's request to trademark the names "Las Vegas Athletics" and "Vegas Athletics," though MLB called the decisions "non-final office actions" — common in the trademark process.

On the NBA front, Las Vegas may soon add another major franchise. The NBA announced last month that it would begin formally exploring expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle. MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle, speaking on a quarterly earnings call, said T-Mobile Arena is central to expansion talks and that the league has expressed interest in hosting a team as early as 2028. Hornbuckle said the decision to expand ultimately rests with the league, and he hopes to have a resolution by early 2027.

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Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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