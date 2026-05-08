Clutch Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour With SLOMOSA and Blood Vulture

Maryland rockers Clutch have announced that they'll hit the road this fall with Slomosa and Blood Vulture. The three-week run starts October 16 in Charlotte and wraps November 7 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Slomosa joins the lineup at most stops. Blood Vulture appears at several shows but skips the Robinsonville, Mississippi, and Fayetteville, Arkansas gigs.

The members of the group were Seneca Valley High School classmates. Neil Fallon handles vocals, Tim Sult plays guitar, Dan Maines is on bass, and Jean-Paul Gaster pounds drums. Since forming in Germantown, Maryland, they've released 13 studio records.

Their touring history includes stints with Slayer and System Of a Down, while recent co-headlining runs brought them alongside Dropkick Murphys, Killswitch Engage, and Mastodon. They also just finished a run with Corrosion of Conformity.

Producer Gene "Machine" Freeman, a GRAMMY winner who also produced 2004's Blast Tyrant, 2013's Earth Rocker, and 2015's Psychic Warfare, recently collaborated with the band on their 14th studio effort, slated to arrive sometime this year.

Opening night is on Oct. 16 at The Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina. The schedule rolls through Oct. 17 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at House of Blues, Oct. 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, at Five, and Oct. 20 in Tampa, Florida, at The Ritz Ybor.

Performances continue Oct. 22 in New Orleans at House of Blues, October 23 in Robinsonville, Mississippi, at Bluesville at Horseshoe Tunica, and Oct. 25 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at Ozark Music Hall. From there, the band plays Des Moines, Green Bay, Moline, Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, South Burlington, Hampton Beach, Wilkes-Barre, and Norfolk through early November.