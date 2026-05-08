Dave Mustaine Discusses Hand Condition, ‘Ride The Lightning’ Cover, and Metallica Partnership

Dave Mustaine revealed his Dupuytren's contracture diagnosis, the condition that's likely to end his guitar-playing days. Tissue beneath the skin thickens and yanks fingers into a bent position, creating pain when he plays.

"I have an injury to my hand here… And it's gonna get worse so that it eventually pulls my finger like this, and I won't be able to play like that," said Mustaine to Chile's La Tercera. "So at some point I'm gonna have to face doing a procedure, and if it doesn't turn out, then I can't play anymore anyway."

The frontman rejected continuing as a vocalist. He considered letting someone else play guitar, but dismissed it. "I've thought about having somebody else play guitar and me just sing in Megadeth, but I would never be happy," Mustaine said. "I think part of the magic is me playing guitar."

Mustaine discussed his band's rendition of "Ride The Lightning" on their final self-titled album. He co-wrote it with James Hetfield before his 1983 departure.

"We decided to do that song, and I wanted to make it my own. Of course, I wrote that with James. So, it's mine," the musician said. The band accelerated the tempo, reworked the drums at the end, and altered the guitar solo.

When asked if his former bandmates reacted, Mustaine said he wasn't seeking their approval. Fan response and the new songs mattered more to him.

"The funny thing is I was so young when I wrote that song, and to try and understand that somebody that young could write something like that, it just shows you how talented a guitar player that James and I were," he said. "And we made a really good team."

The self-titled album hit No. 1 on the U.S. album chart in January with 73,000 units sold. Mustaine will spend time as a grandfather after the tour wraps. "Probably just be a happy grandpa. 'Cause I love my family," he said.