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Hyde Lounge Shuts Down at T-Mobile Arena After Decade of Service

Hyde Lounge, an upscale VIP venue inside T-Mobile Arena, has permanently closed after a decade in operation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYDE Lounge at T-Mobile…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 06: Fireworks explode over T-Mobile Arena during the venue's grand opening celebration on the Las Vegas Strip on April 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International)

Hyde Lounge, an upscale VIP venue inside T-Mobile Arena, has permanently closed after a decade in operation.

The lounge announced on social media that it had permanently closed as of April 29, thanking the community for its support since the venue opened alongside the arena in April 2016.

The fifth-floor space spanned roughly 18,000 square feet and featured four full-service bars, bottle service, and sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip. The lounge offered VIP seating and premium sightlines overlooking the arena bowl for concerts, Vegas Golden Knights games, and other events.

Hyde Lounge was developed and operated by sbe, a Los Angeles-based hospitality company that also operates a Hyde Lounge at Crypto.com Arena and Hyde Sunset, both in Los Angeles. No plans for future use of the space have been announced.

T-Mobile Arena
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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