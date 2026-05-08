Hyde Lounge Shuts Down at T-Mobile Arena After Decade of Service

Hyde Lounge, an upscale VIP venue inside T-Mobile Arena, has permanently closed after a decade in operation.

The lounge announced on social media that it had permanently closed as of April 29, thanking the community for its support since the venue opened alongside the arena in April 2016.

The fifth-floor space spanned roughly 18,000 square feet and featured four full-service bars, bottle service, and sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip. The lounge offered VIP seating and premium sightlines overlooking the arena bowl for concerts, Vegas Golden Knights games, and other events.