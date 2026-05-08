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Jay & Silent Bob Take Las Vegas: Live Show Announced at The Venetian

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will bring their live show, Jay & Silent Bob Save Vegas!, to The Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Oct. 16, 2026, at…

Jennifer Eggleston
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith attend "Clerks III" Premiere at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will bring their live show, Jay & Silent Bob Save Vegas!, to The Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Oct. 16, 2026, at 9:30 p.m.

The famous duo will be on stage as themselves, sharing stories from their time in filmmaking and their lives over the years. The performance will use the same style of humor and banter, as well as personal anecdotes about celebration and the struggle to remain relevant as entertainment-industry members for multiple decades.

Mewes and Smith have played the pair of stoners for more than 30 years, beginning with Clerks (1994) in Smith's View Askewniverse. Mallrats (1995), Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999), and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001) followed, building a long-standing cult following.

Tickets start at $39 and are available through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com or the Venetian Las Vegas website. Pre-sales ran throughout the week leading up to general ticket sales, which begin at 10 a.m. today.

eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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