Jay & Silent Bob Take Las Vegas: Live Show Announced at The Venetian

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will bring their live show, Jay & Silent Bob Save Vegas!, to The Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Oct. 16, 2026, at 9:30 p.m.

The famous duo will be on stage as themselves, sharing stories from their time in filmmaking and their lives over the years. The performance will use the same style of humor and banter, as well as personal anecdotes about celebration and the struggle to remain relevant as entertainment-industry members for multiple decades.

Mewes and Smith have played the pair of stoners for more than 30 years, beginning with Clerks (1994) in Smith's View Askewniverse. Mallrats (1995), Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999), and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001) followed, building a long-standing cult following.