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Las Vegas Announces Eight Weeks of Fireworks for America’s 250th Birthday

Las Vegas is going all-in on America’s 250th birthday this summer, anchoring its blockbuster season with eight consecutive Saturdays of fireworks from June 6 through July 25. It’s billed as…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 04: Fireworks explode at the Red Rock Resort during a 10-minute-long Fourth of July pyrotechnics show put on by Fireworks by Grucci on July 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Americans across the country celebrated Independence Day amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas is going all-in on America's 250th birthday this summer, anchoring its blockbuster season with eight consecutive Saturdays of fireworks from June 6 through July 25. It's billed as the largest summer fireworks display in the United States.

"Las Vegas is always a hot ticket for summer travel, and this year, the celebrations will reach new heights," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "We're marking America's 250th anniversary with fireworks lighting up the skyline across eight consecutive Saturdays, alongside everything visitors expect from a city that's all in, all the time. From A-list entertainment to high-energy pool parties and great all-inclusive deals, it's shaping into a summer celebration only Las Vegas can deliver. Add it all together, and there's never been a better time to pack for Vegas."

The America250 Fireworks Celebration, designed and produced by Fireworks by Grucci in partnership with Visit Las Vegas and Las Vegas Events, features eight-minute synchronized shows launching at 9 p.m. each Saturday from rooftops across The Strip and Downtown Las Vegas. Music will broadcast simultaneously on local radio stations, with complementary programming on Sphere's Exosphere every Saturday in June and July.

Launch sites rotate weekly among Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian Resort, MGM Grand, ARIA Resort & Casino, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower, The Plaza Hotel & Casino, Binion's Gambling Hall, and Fremont Street Experience parking garages. On July 4, all nine Strip properties ignite together for a Full Strip Spectacular featuring coordinated red, white, and blue lighting and a 30-minute marquee takeover.

Beyond the fireworks, the "Pack for Vegas" campaign showcases a broad summer slate including entertainment residencies, dayclubs, new venue openings such as The Vanderpump Hotel, XS Nightclub headliners, Mary J. Blige at Dolby Live at Park MGM, programming at Sphere, and free Downtown Rocks concerts at Fremont Street Experience.

To kick off the campaign, Las Vegas is taking its pitch to the road with the America250 "Great American Road Trip" initiative. Yesterday, pop-up activations in Los Angeles County, California; San Diego, California; and the Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona, area offered the first 100 cars at each location $100 in gas, photo opportunities with showgirls, and a chance to win a two-night stay in Las Vegas.

eventsHolidaysLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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