MGK and Fred Durst Hit No. 1 on Hard Rock Chart With ‘Fix Ur Face’

MGK and Fred Durst are making noise on Billboard once again. Their collaboration, “Fix Ur Face,” shot to the top of Billboard’s chart shortly after its release, marking another major moment for both artists as they continue leaning into rap-rock and nü-metal influences.

The track blends aggressive guitars, shouted hooks, and chaotic energy reminiscent of the early 2000s rock scene that helped make Limp Bizkit a household name.

Blunt Mag praised the song’s throwback sound, writing, “feels engineered to tap directly into that same feral energy, it’s loud, bratty and confrontational in a way that feels ripped from early-2000s hard rock, but still polished enough to survive inside modern streaming culture.” A few compared the song’s energy to the peak of MTV-era rap-rock, with listeners highlighting the chemistry between MGK and Durst.

The single debuted on April 21, and the numbers quickly reflected its momentum. During its first full tracking week on April 30, listeners streamed the song 1.8 million times. Its strong debut suggests there is still a sizable audience for rap-rock collaborations.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was previously known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly before shortening his stage name. While his Billboard chart history remains relatively short compared to veteran rock acts, he has steadily built a crossover audience through a mix of rap, pop-punk, and alternative rock releases.