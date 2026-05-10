This Day in Sports History: May 10

Sports in May include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB is in full swing, the Preakness Stakes, the PGA Championship, the FA Cup Final, the French Open for tennis, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, May 10 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from May 10 included:

1870: Jem Mace defended his heavyweight crown against Irish champ Joe Coburn.

Jem Mace defended his heavyweight crown against Irish champ Joe Coburn. 1913: Donerail won the Kentucky Derby, paying a record $184.90.

Donerail won the Kentucky Derby, paying a record $184.90. 1919: Sir Barton led wire-to-wire to win the Kentucky Derby.

Sir Barton led wire-to-wire to win the Kentucky Derby. 1929 : Golfer Walter Hagen won his fourth British Open title.

: Golfer Walter Hagen won his fourth British Open title. 1946: The Boston Red Sox won their 15th straight victory, edging out the New York Yankees in a 5-4 game, despite a grand slam from Joe DiMaggio.

The Boston Red Sox won their 15th straight victory, edging out the New York Yankees in a 5-4 game, despite a grand slam from Joe DiMaggio. 1967: Legendary right fielder Hank Aaron hit the only inside-the-park home run of his career, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 7-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Legendary right fielder Hank Aaron hit the only inside-the-park home run of his career, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 7-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. 1970: In overtime of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr scored an iconic goal to win the cup, sealing a sweep of the St. Louis Blues for the Bruins' first title since 1941.

In overtime of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr scored an iconic goal to win the cup, sealing a sweep of the St. Louis Blues for the Bruins' first title since 1941. 1973: The New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 102-93 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, winning their second NBA championship against a team that included Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West.

The New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 102-93 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, winning their second NBA championship against a team that included Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West. 1973: On the same day the Knicks took the title, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals to secure their 19th championship in franchise history.

On the same day the Knicks took the title, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals to secure their 19th championship in franchise history. 1981: Montreal Expos starting pitcher Charlie Lea tossed a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants, leading his team to a 4-0 victory.

Montreal Expos starting pitcher Charlie Lea tossed a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants, leading his team to a 4-0 victory. 1989 : FC Barcelona of Spain won the 29th European Cup Winners' Cup against Sampdoria of Italy 1-0 in Bern.

: FC Barcelona of Spain won the 29th European Cup Winners' Cup against Sampdoria of Italy 1-0 in Bern. 1993: The NBA Hall of Fame inducted several new members into its ranks, including Bill Walton and Julius Erving, for their outstanding careers in the NBA.

The NBA Hall of Fame inducted several new members into its ranks, including Bill Walton and Julius Erving, for their outstanding careers in the NBA. 1999: Nomar Garciaparra hit two grand slams and a two-run homer in one game.

Nomar Garciaparra hit two grand slams and a two-run homer in one game. 2002: The NBA approved the relocation of the Charlotte Hornets to New Orleans.

The NBA approved the relocation of the Charlotte Hornets to New Orleans. 2002 : Anaheim Angels crushed the Chicago White Sox 19-0. The Angels join the 1923 Indians, 1939 Yankees and 1950 Red Sox as the only teams to beat two opponents by 19 or more runs in the same season.

: Anaheim Angels crushed the Chicago White Sox 19-0. The Angels join the 1923 Indians, 1939 Yankees and 1950 Red Sox as the only teams to beat two opponents by 19 or more runs in the same season. 2008: Greg Maddux earned his 350th career MLB victory.

Greg Maddux earned his 350th career MLB victory. 2012: The eighth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers beat the first-seeded Chicago Bulls in Game 6 of their series, marking the fifth time in NBA history that an eighth seed overcame incredible odds to advance to the second round.

The eighth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers beat the first-seeded Chicago Bulls in Game 6 of their series, marking the fifth time in NBA history that an eighth seed overcame incredible odds to advance to the second round. 2015: In the UFC heavyweight main event between Stipe Miocic and Mark Hunt, Miocic landed a record-breaking 361 total strikes, a number that tallied the most strikes in any fight in UFC history. Miocic won by a fifth-round technical knockout.

In the UFC heavyweight main event between Stipe Miocic and Mark Hunt, Miocic landed a record-breaking 361 total strikes, a number that tallied the most strikes in any fight in UFC history. Miocic won by a fifth-round technical knockout. 2015 : Rickie Fowler won the PGA Players Championship.

: Rickie Fowler won the PGA Players Championship. 2016: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry became the league's only unanimous MVP in history.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry became the league's only unanimous MVP in history. 2022: After a career that can only be seen as the best in NFL history, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a 10-year contract worth $375 million with Fox Sports. Brady's earnings from that deal alone surpassed his earnings from his entire NFL career.

After a career that can only be seen as the best in NFL history, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a 10-year contract worth $375 million with Fox Sports. Brady's earnings from that deal alone surpassed his earnings from his entire NFL career. 2023: Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen became the seventh MLB pitcher to earn 400 career saves.

Three athletes who stood out on May 10 were Walter Hagen, Nomar Garciaparra, and Stephen Curry.