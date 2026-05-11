Black Veil Brides Release ‘Cut’ Music Video With Lilith Czar Before Vindicate Album Drops

Black Veil Brides unveiled the music video for "Cut" just one day before their seventh studio album, Vindicate, hits shelves on May 8. The duet with Lilith Czar is the eighth single from their Spinefarm Records debut.

Symphonic orchestration weaves through the track, which has become a hallmark of the group's sound. Vocalist Andy Biersack joins guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton, and drummer Christian Coma. Biersack's wife, Lilith Czar, lends her voice as a guest performer.

Director Max Moore crafted the video as a live-action retelling of Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride. Biersack sews his wife back together for one last dance before losing her. Then she's gone. The couple wore their actual wedding attire from a decade ago and renewed their vows while filming.

"'Cut' is a song that for me, is one of those songs in your catalog that feels like you were able to achieve exactly what you wanted to achieve when making it," Biersack said in a statement picked up by Revolver Magazine. "I feel like Lillith's voice and presence on this song is absolutely perfect. On the lyrical side, just knowing how much the concepts resonate with both me and Lilith makes it all the more special and then to get to shoot this incredible video together it just feels like a career highlight all around. It's one of my favorite songs we've ever done."

The group launched their first North American headline tour of 2026 on April 25 in Riverside. The 24-city run continues through May 30 in Worcester. Detroit gets a show on May 17. New York follows on May 28. From Ashes To New, TX2, and As December Falls open.