Golden Knights Fans Turn Playoff Hockey into a Vibrant Vegas Spectacle

The pregame scene outside T-Mobile Arena before the Vegas Golden Knights' second-round Stanley Cup Playoff matchup against the Anaheim Ducks was equal parts hockey game and Las Vegas production, as fans transformed Toshiba Plaza into a sea of gold jerseys, thundering chants, and creative costumes.

Among the standout figures was a fan whose face was painted entirely in metallic gold — forehead to chin — with black eye accents and a glitter-covered beard that caught every arena light. He drew a steady stream of photo requests and led "Go Knights Go!" chants throughout the plaza, embodying the pageantry that has come to define playoff hockey in Las Vegas.

The festive atmosphere extended well beyond a single showstopper. Fans across the plaza exchanged high-fives with strangers, argued passionately over series predictions, and reveled in the collective energy of a crowd that treats each playoff game as an event unto itself — reinforcing the Golden Knights' reputation for turning postseason hockey into a major civic spectacle.

News3LV reports that a traveler from Raleigh, North Carolina, who won the NHL's Best Fan contest, added an out-of-town dimension to the celebration. Sporting a customized Golden Knights jersey with "CAROLINA KNIGHT" stitched across the back, he said the trip was a dream come true and praised Vegas fans for making him feel like family from the moment he arrived, underscoring the tour-wide appeal of the team's game-night atmosphere.

The creativity didn't stop there. Another fan arrived in a handmade "Duck Season" hunting outfit — camouflage gear adorned with orange toy duck decoys hanging from his belt and a hand-painted sign declaring "Open Season in Vegas" — drawing laughs and cheers in equal measure and showcasing the fanbase's playful, confident spirit heading into the postseason showdown.