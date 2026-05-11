Instagram Removes Millions of Bot Accounts as Ronaldo, Jenner See Follower Drops

Meta wiped out millions of fake accounts from Instagram on May 6. Celebrities lost followers overnight. Kylie Jenner's count plummeted somewhere between 5 million and 15 million, while Cristiano Ronaldo watched 6.6 million to 8 million vanish.

The deletion struck during a six-hour stretch. People dubbed it "the Great Purge of 2026" as news rippled through feeds.

"As part of our routine process to remove inactive accounts, some Instagram accounts may have noticed updates to their follower counts," Meta said in a statement. "Active followers remain unaffected, and any restored suspended account will be included in the count again after verification."

Selena Gomez shed between 5.4 million and 6 million. Ariana Grande dropped 5.5 million to 6 million. Taylor Swift and Lionel Messi? Each lost around 5 million.

K-pop groups took massive hits. BLACKPINK tumbled by 10 million, while BTS lost 7 million.

The Kardashian clan combined? More than 13 million gone. Kim Kardashian's tally sank by 5.1 million, and Khloé Kardashian watched 3.7 million disappear.

Athletes ranked among those struck hardest. Virat Kohli lost somewhere between 2 million and 5 million followers, while Neymar saw his numbers drop by 4 million.

Smaller creators felt the sting too. Reports show these accounts shed between 2 percent and 5 percent during the sweep.

The site deployed AI-powered systems to detect coordinated fake behavior and spam. Some users said legitimate accounts might have been caught in the net by mistake.

Priyanka Chopra lost 4 million. Beyoncé and Dwayne Johnson each dropped around 4.4 million to 5 million, while Justin Bieber's count fell by 5 million.