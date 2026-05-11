KISS Records New Track Written by Paul Stanley; Avatar Show and Theme Park in Development

Gene Simmons has confirmed that KISS recorded a new song written by Paul Stanley. The bassist shared this news in an interview with KISSbySienna, a YouTube channel run by superfan Sienna Hernandez.

"KISS is in the studio now. So, we just recorded a new song, as a matter of fact, that Paul wrote," said Simmons. "I can't tell you more about it. And that'll be coming out at some point."

The track marks the first new material from the band since their 2012 album Monster. The group continued touring for another decade before wrapping up a farewell tour in December 2023, but did not release any music during that time.

Simmons told Pollstar last month that new songs written by the band would appear in their upcoming Las Vegas avatar show, which is set to premiere in 2028. The virtual production will be the first major entry into the U.S. market for Pophouse Entertainment, the Sweden-based firm co-founded by Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA.

The bassist also mentioned that Pophouse is in the planning stages of a KISS theme park, though no timeline or location details were given for that project.

Jessica Koravos, CEO of Pophouse, told Pollstar that the avatar concept has changed since the prototype shown at Madison Square Garden in December 2023. "What the crowd got to see at MSG was an early prototype of the KISS avatar concept. A lot has evolved since then — both in terms of creative concept for the show and avatar technology," Koravos said.

The avatar show will feature the band's iconic face personas — The Demon, the Starchild, and the rest.