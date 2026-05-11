Las Vegas Ballpark Unveils 2026 Menu With Wood-Fired Pizza, Hawaiian Plates and Smash Burgers

Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball club, is stepping up its culinary game for 2026 with a wide-ranging food and beverage lineup designed to position the venue as a dining-forward destination well beyond the baseball diamond.

In partnership with Professional Sports Catering powered by Levy, the ballpark is presenting the 2026 menu under the direction of Executive Chef Antonio Coleman. New additions include a Custom Pizza Truck serving made-to-order, 10-inch wood-fired pizzas; P.O.P.S Philly Steaks, a local institution; Lilikoi with boba and horchata; Island Eats featuring Hawaiian-inspired dishes including a Spam Musubi Dog, Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl, and Teriyaki Beef and Chicken; and Tacos de Reyes offering street-style Al Pastor and Carne Asada.

The Flight Deck will debut a smash burger concept featuring single, double, and "double-triple play" options, alongside plant-based options such as Impossible hot dogs and burgers. Classic concessions, such as popcorn and peanuts, remain on the menu, as does the Hungry Hotshots Kids Meal, priced at $10 and including a junior hot dog on a brioche bun, a fruit cup, chips, and a drink.

For dessert, fans can choose from soft-serve ice cream, Dole Whip, Aviators signature sundaes, and Dippin' Dots. Club Level ticket holders are entitled to a Chef's Table buffet, a specialty dessert cart and in-seat service.

The beverage lineup features Tenaya Creek Aviator Blonde Ale, local craft beers, specialty cocktails, and a frosé offering. Promotions include $5 White Claws on Wednesdays, $5 beers and $5 Dos Equis on Reyes De Plata Tuesdays, and $2 beers on Thursdays at select bars.

A 2026 Guest Chef Series will bring top Las Vegas chefs and restaurateurs to the Club throughout the season to showcase signature dishes, with the full roster to be announced.