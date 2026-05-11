Miami Beach Burger Chain Opens First West Coast Location at Venetian

Miami Beach-based smashburger chain Redhead Burger opened May 7, 2026, at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip, marking its first West Coast location.

Founded in October 2019 by brothers Sammy and Christian Mounayyer and their father, Saheer Mounayyer, the concept built its reputation in South Beach around burgers, fries, and milkshakes before expanding to Las Vegas.

"We are so excited to bring Redhead Burger to another classic tourist destination: Las Vegas!" Sammy Moyyaner said in an announcement.

The new location occupies the former Casanova restaurant space in the Grand Canal Shoppes, featuring a red-and-white color scheme and 50 seats spread across the dining room, the terrace, and the signature Burger Couch. The venue sits steps from the Venetian's replica Grand Canal and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The menu centers on smashburgers made from a proprietary beef blend, served on potato buns with Redhead sauce. Signature items include the Classic Burger, Double Cheeseburger, Hangover Burger with fried egg and bacon, Redhot Burger with jalapeños, and the triple-patty Redhead Burger with triple American cheese. Non-beef options include a Crispy Chicken sandwich and Mushroom Burger.

Sides feature house-cut fries — available plain with sea salt, dusted with Cajun seasoning, or loaded — along with potato tots, all fried to order. Milkshakes in flavors including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, Dulce de Leche, Nutella, and Oreo, plus draft beer, round out the offerings.