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Mob Museum Releases Renderings for Downtown Las Vegas Campus Expansion

The Mob Museum has released new renderings and details for a planned campus expansion in downtown Las Vegas, building on a land purchase first announced in July 2022. The National…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 01: Visitors enter The Mob Museum on September 1, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The museum unveiled "The 'Beautiful Game' Turns Ugly," a display chronicling the FIFA corruption scandal. In May, the U.S. Department of Justice announced organized-crime charges against officials and others associated with FIFA, soccer's world governing body. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Mob Museum has released new renderings and details for a planned campus expansion in downtown Las Vegas, building on a land purchase first announced in July 2022.

The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement acquired a nearly 30,000-square-foot wedge-shaped parcel directly east of its current home at 300 Stewart Ave., bordered by Stewart Avenue to the south and Fourth Street to the east and northeast.

The expansion vision includes a new building featuring ticketing, visitor orientation, a lobby gathering area, and a theater. Plans also call for additional exhibit gallery space for public displays, private events, and after-hours use.

Museum officials say the added space provides flexibility to welcome more visitors while preserving the integrity of the museum's historic building. The project is intended to expand the museum's cultural, educational, and economic impact across Southern Nevada.

The Mob Museum, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, opened in February 2012 in a restored federal courthouse. It has earned recognition from outlets including TripAdvisor, U.S. News & World Report and National Geographic for its immersive storytelling and visitor experience.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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