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Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Ticketes to Darker Waves Festival

Pick Pauly’s Pockets with X107.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Darker Waves Festival happening Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Huntington Beach City Beach in Huntington…

Taya Williams
darker waves

Pick Pauly’s Pockets with X107.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Darker Waves Festival happening Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Huntington Beach City Beach in Huntington Beach!

This massive beachfront festival is bringing together legendary alternative, post-punk, new wave, and rock artists for one unforgettable day of music on the sand. The 2026 lineup features artists including Morrissey, The Smashing Pumpkins, Simple Minds, Bad Religion, Soft Cell, The Psychedelic Furs, Gary Numan, and many more.

Listen to Pauly weekdays during the 5PM hour for the keyword of the day. Once you hear it, enter the keyword at X107.5 Las Vegas or on the X107.5 mobile app for your chance to win!

With multiple stages, oceanfront views, and a stacked lineup of iconic artists, Darker Waves Festival is set to be one of the most talked-about music events of the year.

darker waves
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
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