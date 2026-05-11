Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Ticketes to Darker Waves Festival

Pick Pauly’s Pockets with X107.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Darker Waves Festival happening Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Huntington Beach City Beach in Huntington Beach!

This massive beachfront festival is bringing together legendary alternative, post-punk, new wave, and rock artists for one unforgettable day of music on the sand. The 2026 lineup features artists including Morrissey, The Smashing Pumpkins, Simple Minds, Bad Religion, Soft Cell, The Psychedelic Furs, Gary Numan, and many more.

Listen to Pauly weekdays during the 5PM hour for the keyword of the day. Once you hear it, enter the keyword at X107.5 Las Vegas or on the X107.5 mobile app for your chance to win!