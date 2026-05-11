This Day in Sports History: May 11

Sports in May include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB is in full swing, the Preakness Stakes, the PGA Championship, the FA Cup Final, the French Open for tennis, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, May 11 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from May 11 included:

1887: In the 13th Kentucky Derby, Isaac Lewis aboard Montrose won in 2:39.25.

In the 13th Kentucky Derby, Isaac Lewis aboard Montrose won in 2:39.25. 1888: In the 16th Preakness, F Littlefield aboard Refund won in 2:49.

In the 16th Preakness, F Littlefield aboard Refund won in 2:49. 1897 : Washington Senator catcher Charlie Farrell threw out eight attempted stealers.

: Washington Senator catcher Charlie Farrell threw out eight attempted stealers. 1900 : In one of the earliest title fights in organized boxing history, heavyweight champion James Jeffries knocked out former champion James Corbett in round 23. The knockout, despite occurring over a century ago, remains one of boxing's most legendary one-punch finishes, rescuing Jeffries from certain defeat on the scorecard.

: In one of the earliest title fights in organized boxing history, heavyweight champion James Jeffries knocked out former champion James Corbett in round 23. The knockout, despite occurring over a century ago, remains one of boxing's most legendary one-punch finishes, rescuing Jeffries from certain defeat on the scorecard. 1919: The Washington Senators and the New York Yankees battled to a 0-0 tie at the Polo Grounds in New York. Senators pitcher Walter Johnson tossed 12 scoreless innings en route to the unsatisfactory ending.

The Washington Senators and the New York Yankees battled to a 0-0 tie at the Polo Grounds in New York. Senators pitcher Walter Johnson tossed 12 scoreless innings en route to the unsatisfactory ending. 1928 : Golfer Walter Hagen won the third of his four Open Championship titles.

: Golfer Walter Hagen won the third of his four Open Championship titles. 1959 : The New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra's errorless streak of 148 games ended.

: The New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra's errorless streak of 148 games ended. 1963 : Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax tossed his second career no-hitter, this time against rival San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Juan Marichal.

: Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax tossed his second career no-hitter, this time against rival San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Juan Marichal. 1966 : Real Madrid triumphed over Partizan Belgrade in the European Cup final, winning by a score of 2-1 for the club's sixth European Cup victory.

: Real Madrid triumphed over Partizan Belgrade in the European Cup final, winning by a score of 2-1 for the club's sixth European Cup victory. 1968 : The Montreal Canadiens won yet another Stanley Cup, sweeping the St. Louis Blues to hang the banner in the rafters. The Canadiens would go on to sweep the Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals once again in 1969.

: The Montreal Canadiens won yet another Stanley Cup, sweeping the St. Louis Blues to hang the banner in the rafters. The Canadiens would go on to sweep the Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals once again in 1969. 1972 : The Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-0 in Madison Square Garden to win the Stanley Cup. It was Boston's fifth championship win.

: The Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-0 in Madison Square Garden to win the Stanley Cup. It was Boston's fifth championship win. 1980 : Pete Rose stole second, third, and home in the same inning.

: Pete Rose stole second, third, and home in the same inning. 1985 : Dave Concepcion became the fourth Cincinnati Red teammate to get 2,000 hits.

: Dave Concepcion became the fourth Cincinnati Red teammate to get 2,000 hits. 1992 : The Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns combined to score 304 points in a Western Conference Semifinal game that went to double overtime. It remains one of the highest-scoring postseason games ever.

: The Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns combined to score 304 points in a Western Conference Semifinal game that went to double overtime. It remains one of the highest-scoring postseason games ever. 1992 : Center Bob Lanier was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, a recognition of his 14 years of excellence with the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks.

: Center Bob Lanier was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, a recognition of his 14 years of excellence with the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks. 1997 : Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov was officially defeated by supercomputer Deep Blue, a landmark victory that showed the potential of computer involvement in chess.

: Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov was officially defeated by supercomputer Deep Blue, a landmark victory that showed the potential of computer involvement in chess. 2000 : Elton Brand and Steve Francis are named co-Rookies of the Year, representing the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets, respectively.

: Elton Brand and Steve Francis are named co-Rookies of the Year, representing the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets, respectively. 2008 : Golfer Sergio Garcia won the PGA Players Championship.

: Golfer Sergio Garcia won the PGA Players Championship. 2013 : Bayern Munich set a new Bundesliga points record of 91.

: Bayern Munich set a new Bundesliga points record of 91. 2019: UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas headlined UFC 237 against challenger Jessica Andrade. Andrade won the bout by slam knockout, winning the belt in her second appearance in a title fight. Earlier on the same card, future featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defeated the legendary Jose Aldo by unanimous decision, setting up his first shot at then-champion Max Holloway.

Three athletes who stood out on May 11 were Walter Hagen, Pete Rose, and Bob Lanier.