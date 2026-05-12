Dave Matthews Band Performs Long-Shelved Songs at Texas Tour Opener

Dave Matthews Band dusted off tracks that hadn't been played for years during two Texas concerts this past weekend. "Kit Kat Jam" returned to the setlist for the first time since July 26, 2013, at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday.

Friday's show took place at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands. There, DMB revived the unreleased track "Cha Cha" for the first time since July 21, 2023, Consequence reports. The group had performed it just eight times in 2023 before shelving it.

The Friday concert also included "Broken Things" from the Away From the World album. DMB hadn't played this track since November 9, 2021. It was a setlist staple in 2012 and 2013 after its release but surfaced only twice in 2021.

The Dallas performance marked the full band's first rendition of "Kit Kat Jam" in 592 shows, according to DMB Almanac. This tune appeared on bootleg The Lillywhite Sessions and was refreshed for 2002's Busted Stuff. After 2003, the band stopped playing it, though it showed up sporadically over the past two decades.

Dave Matthews Band also performed "Dream Girl" from Stand Up for the first time since 2024. That track had been brought back after five years following a stripped-down version by Matthews and Tim Reynolds in Mexico earlier this year.

The group also played "I Did It" from Everyday for the second time in three shows. This track sat dormant from 2015 until a one-off appearance this past August.

The weekend shows kicked off DMB's first full tour since August. Matthews performed at Memphis' RiverBeat Music Festival on May 3 and made a few other live appearances in recent months, including his annual trip to Mexico with Reynolds.