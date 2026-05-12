Discover Nevada’s Iconic Film Locations with New SetJetters App Partnership

Film Nevada and SetJetters have launched a screen tourism initiative inviting residents and visitors to explore the Silver State's iconic filming locations through the SetJetters app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The partnership taps into Nevada's deep cinematic history, connecting film fans with real-world locations featured in movies, TV shows, and video games. New Nevada scenes and film-related points of interest are being added to the app as part of the campaign, along with a badge users can earn by visiting 12 select filming scenes in the Las Vegas area.

"Nevada is home to so many iconic scenes on screen," said Film Nevada Director Kim Spurgeon. "The SetJetters app makes the actual filming locations easy to find so users can relive their favorite cinematic moments, from the classics like 'The Shootist' house in Carson City and Genoa's main street showcased in 'Misery,' to modern classics like the 'Ocean's Eleven' closing scene at the Fountains of Bellagio and the unforgettable line from 'The Hangover,' 'Did Caesar live here?' It's a natural partnership for our office to promote the productions we've helped bring to the state."

The initiative is a project of the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Film Nevada. Users can interact with existing filming spots already in the app and submit their own scenes, adding a community-driven layer to the experience.

"Nevada's cinematic history, from mountain and desert backdrops to the neon of Las Vegas and Reno, makes it a natural stage for this next phase of bringing films to the state," said SetJetters CEO Erik Nachtrieb.