ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Discover Nevada’s Iconic Film Locations with New SetJetters App Partnership

Film Nevada and SetJetters have launched a screen tourism initiative inviting residents and visitors to explore the Silver State’s iconic filming locations through the SetJetters app, available on the Apple…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 01: A wax figure of actor Zach Galifianakis portraying the character 'Alan Garner' in the Hangover movie is displayed during the unveiling of the "The Hangover Experience," the newest attraction at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on January 1, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds)
(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds)

Film Nevada and SetJetters have launched a screen tourism initiative inviting residents and visitors to explore the Silver State's iconic filming locations through the SetJetters app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The partnership taps into Nevada's deep cinematic history, connecting film fans with real-world locations featured in movies, TV shows, and video games. New Nevada scenes and film-related points of interest are being added to the app as part of the campaign, along with a badge users can earn by visiting 12 select filming scenes in the Las Vegas area.

"Nevada is home to so many iconic scenes on screen," said Film Nevada Director Kim Spurgeon. "The SetJetters app makes the actual filming locations easy to find so users can relive their favorite cinematic moments, from the classics like 'The Shootist' house in Carson City and Genoa's main street showcased in 'Misery,' to modern classics like the 'Ocean's Eleven' closing scene at the Fountains of Bellagio and the unforgettable line from 'The Hangover,' 'Did Caesar live here?' It's a natural partnership for our office to promote the productions we've helped bring to the state."

The initiative is a project of the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Film Nevada. Users can interact with existing filming spots already in the app and submit their own scenes, adding a community-driven layer to the experience.

"Nevada's cinematic history, from mountain and desert backdrops to the neon of Las Vegas and Reno, makes it a natural stage for this next phase of bringing films to the state," said SetJetters CEO Erik Nachtrieb.

The SetJetters app features more than 10,000 verified scene locations across 80-plus countries. Nevada highlights in the app include the Krebs-Peterson House in Carson City, featured in John Wayne's 1976 Western The Shootist; Genoa's main street, which stood in for fictional Silver Creek in the 1990 Stephen King adaptation Misery; the Fountains of Bellagio closing scene from Ocean's Eleven; and the Caesar's Palace scene from The Hangover.

Las VegasMovies
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
American motorcycle stunt rider Evel Knievel (1938 - 2007) attempts to jump 13 AEC Merlin buses at Wembley Stadium, London, 26th May 1975. Knievel crashed his Harley-Davidson XR-750 on landing, breaking his pelvis and fracturing bones in his hand. After the crash, Knievel announced his retirement to the crowd, but resumed his career later in the year. (Photo by David Ashdown/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Local NewsEvel Knievel Experience Opens June 27 in Las Vegas Arts DistrictJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 8: A hat is left at a makeshift memorial during a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Memorial to Honor Route 91 Shooting Victims Opens on 10th AnniversaryJennifer Eggleston
climate change, low angle view Thermometer on blue sky with sun shining in summer show increase temperature, concept global warming
Local NewsLas Vegas Records First 100-Degree Day of 2026 Earlier Than NormalJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect