Evel Knievel Experience Opens June 27 in Las Vegas Arts District

The Evel Knievel Experience: An Interactive Museum of America's Original Daredevil announces tickets are on sale now for its June 27 opening in downtown Las Vegas' Arts District. The project relocates the long-running Evel Knievel Museum from Topeka, Kansas, where it closed permanently on Nov. 2, 2024, to a new, larger home in Las Vegas.

"Evel Knievel's story doesn't belong to just one generation—it still resonates in a powerful way today," said Mike Patterson, co-founder and CEO of The Evel Knievel Experience. "We designed this attraction as a place where people can feel that for themselves, whether they grew up watching him or are discovering his story for the first time."

Located at 1001 S. First St., the experience will feature rare memorabilia, immersive exhibits, and high-adrenaline experiences designed to place visitors in the rider's perspective. Artifact highlights include Knievel's iconic red, white, and blue jumpsuits, motorcycles, the Snake River Canyon Skycycle X-2, and his helmet from the famed Caesars Palace jump. One of the attraction's largest centerpiece exhibits is "Big Red," Knievel's restored Mack truck and trailer, rebuilt by more than 90 craftsmen before being transported to Las Vegas.

Added Kelly Knievel, eldest son of Evel Knievel and resident of Las Vegas, "We're thrilled to be able to share what made Evel Knievel so special and such a significant contributor to American culture. The Evel Knievel Experience is another great attraction for visitors to our city."

Interactive features include a custom 4D virtual reality jump, a Jump Planner where guests can design their own stunt, and Bad to the Bones, which explores Knievel's most famous crashes and injuries through archival footage, immersive storytelling, and hands-on displays.

"Evel Knievel tapped into the fountain of youth through sheer determination, resilience, and an unshakable belief in pushing life to its limits," added Lathan McKay, co-founder of The Evel Knievel Experience.