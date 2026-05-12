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Evel Knievel Experience Opens June 27 in Las Vegas Arts District

The Evel Knievel Experience: An Interactive Museum of America’s Original Daredevil announces tickets are on sale now for its June 27 opening in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District. The project…

Jennifer Eggleston
American motorcycle stunt rider Evel Knievel (1938 - 2007) attempts to jump 13 AEC Merlin buses at Wembley Stadium, London, 26th May 1975. Knievel crashed his Harley-Davidson XR-750 on landing, breaking his pelvis and fracturing bones in his hand. After the crash, Knievel announced his retirement to the crowd, but resumed his career later in the year. (Photo by David Ashdown/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo by David Ashdown/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Evel Knievel Experience: An Interactive Museum of America's Original Daredevil announces tickets are on sale now for its June 27 opening in downtown Las Vegas' Arts District. The project relocates the long-running Evel Knievel Museum from Topeka, Kansas, where it closed permanently on Nov. 2, 2024, to a new, larger home in Las Vegas.

"Evel Knievel's story doesn't belong to just one generation—it still resonates in a powerful way today," said Mike Patterson, co-founder and CEO of The Evel Knievel Experience. "We designed this attraction as a place where people can feel that for themselves, whether they grew up watching him or are discovering his story for the first time."

Located at 1001 S. First St., the experience will feature rare memorabilia, immersive exhibits, and high-adrenaline experiences designed to place visitors in the rider's perspective. Artifact highlights include Knievel's iconic red, white, and blue jumpsuits, motorcycles, the Snake River Canyon Skycycle X-2, and his helmet from the famed Caesars Palace jump. One of the attraction's largest centerpiece exhibits is "Big Red," Knievel's restored Mack truck and trailer, rebuilt by more than 90 craftsmen before being transported to Las Vegas.

Added Kelly Knievel, eldest son of Evel Knievel and resident of Las Vegas, "We're thrilled to be able to share what made Evel Knievel so special and such a significant contributor to American culture. The Evel Knievel Experience is another great attraction for visitors to our city."

Interactive features include a custom 4D virtual reality jump, a Jump Planner where guests can design their own stunt, and Bad to the Bones, which explores Knievel's most famous crashes and injuries through archival footage, immersive storytelling, and hands-on displays.

"Evel Knievel tapped into the fountain of youth through sheer determination, resilience, and an unshakable belief in pushing life to its limits," added Lathan McKay, co-founder of The Evel Knievel Experience.

Adult admission is $35, with discounted rates of $32 for locals, military, and seniors 65 and older. Youth ages 6-12 are admitted for $16, and children ages 5 and under are free. The attraction is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with last entry at 8 p.m. Parking is available on-site for $4 per hour. Initially offering self-guided admission, the museum plans to add VIP and guided tours, group bookings, and private event options in the future. Visitors can also shop for exclusive merchandise in a retail space, visit the on-site café, and shop online. Tickets are available at ekexperience.com.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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