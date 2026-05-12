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Las Vegas Memorial to Honor Route 91 Shooting Victims Opens on 10th Anniversary

Survivors and families of those killed in the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting gathered Thursday evening for their first walkthrough of the future Forever One Memorial site…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 8: A hat is left at a makeshift memorial during a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Survivors and families of those killed in the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting gathered Thursday evening for their first walkthrough of the future Forever One Memorial site on the Las Vegas Strip, getting an up-close look at the 2-acre space that will be transformed into a permanent place of healing and remembrance.

The $34 million project, funded in part by more than $22 million raised to date, is slated to break ground in October and open on Oct. 1, 2027, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy. Paver sales and additional donations are ongoing at foreveronememorial.org.

For Mynda Smith, whose sister Neysa was among the 58 killed, the site has long carried a heavy weight.

"This space was always something that was so painful. Losing my sister Neysa and then having to drive by it and seeing just dirt and to me just something that showed grief and evil and just nothing good," Smith said. "I want this to be something that's beautiful, that's healing and honors not only the 58 Angels, but those that survived it."

Phase 1A elements will include the Path of Remembrance, featuring personalized paver messages; the Remembrance Ring with 58 Candles; the Angel Wall; and an initial Community Plaza and landscaping. Later phases will add an amphitheater, a sculpture by artist Tim Bavington, and the 58-foot Tower of Light. Music filled the space Thursday for the first time since the night of the shooting, echoing what drew thousands of concertgoers there in the first place.

Survivor and local educator Christine Jeanette said the visit deepened her connection to the project.

"I can just feel the power right now. I feel it within me," Jeanette said. "I have to be honest. I just visited the Healing Garden for the first time on Tuesday myself. I went there to ground myself, and I just felt the power of the 58 angels surrounding me."

She added: "I just think it's so important to be able to have this transformation that so many people can heal with."

The memorial will rise near the corner of East Reno Avenue and Giles Street on land donated by MGM Resorts International. When complete, it will honor the 58 lives lost, more than 850 injured, 22,000 survivors, and first responders.

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Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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