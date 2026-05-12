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Las Vegas Records First 100-Degree Day of 2026 Earlier Than Normal

Las Vegas has officially entered triple-digit territory for the first time in 2026, with the National Weather Service confirming a reading of 100 degrees Fahrenheit recorded at Harry Reid International…

Jennifer Eggleston
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Las Vegas has officially entered triple-digit territory for the first time in 2026, with the National Weather Service confirming a reading of 100 degrees Fahrenheit recorded at Harry Reid International Airport at 2:38 p.m. Friday.

The milestone arrives earlier than usual. The Las Vegas Valley's first 100-degree day typically occurs around May 26. Last year, Las Vegas hit 100 for the first time on May 22, and the average date of reaching the century mark is May 24. Friday's reading pushes well ahead of that historical norm.

The heat is not letting up. Temperatures are forecast to peak at 104 degrees Tuesday under sunny skies before a gradual cooldown begins Wednesday, when highs are expected to ease to around 95 degrees. Despite the brief relief, temperatures will remain above seasonal averages through the weekend.

Residents are urged to take the extended heat seriously. Officials recommend ensuring air conditioning units are functioning properly, drinking plenty of water throughout the day, and limiting outdoor activities to cooler morning and evening hours. If you must be outside, please seek shade frequently and take regular breaks in cooled spaces.

During the heat wave, pet owners also need to consider other issues. Pavement can become extremely hot and burn animals' paws, and officials recommend protecting paws with booties when walking animals outside. Animals should never be left in cars or in direct sunlight for long periods.

Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts as conditions evolve throughout the week.

Las Vegasweather
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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