Lotus of Siam Reopens Original Las Vegas Location with Throwback Menu

Lotus of Siam has reopened its original location at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas's Commercial Center, more than four years after shuttering the storied space. The critically acclaimed Northern Thai restaurant launched a soft opening on Friday, May 8, with dinner service running 5–10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The family-owned restaurant first opened at the East Sahara location in 1999 and earned praise from food critics Jonathan Gold and Anthony Bourdain. The original location closed in 2017 when its roof collapsed after a storm, then reopened briefly in 2020 before COVID-19 concerns forced another closure. Staffing challenges led to a final closure in June 2021.

"This reopening is a tribute to where we started and how far we've come," said Chef Saipin Chutima. "We've reawakened the original space with new energy, from the menu to the bar, while staying true to the flavors and traditions that have long defined Lotus of Siam."

The reopened space features the Naam Jai bar, which draws on Thai ingredients and seasonal fusions to create cocktails that pair with the menu. The bar takes its name from a Thai cultural concept incorporating generosity and hospitality. The location also houses a 6,000-bottle wine cellar with an extensive selection of German Rieslings, and the wine program has earned a James Beard Foundation nomination.

"We're introducing new dishes and flavors while preserving the authenticity and depth we've built our legacy on," Penny Chua, daughter of Chef Saipin and operator of Lotus of Siam, said.

The opening menu features Northern Thai staples, including stuffed chicken wings, yum ma-muang, koi tuna, kang hung lay, kang hoh, kang om, crisp garlic prawns, and khao soi crisp-duck curry with egg noodles.

"I know there's a lot of heritage and memories and roots behind it. So just to have it come back, especially with the community, I know it's gonna be a very uplifting event," longtime customer Rodger Lee said.

General manager Rea Irlandis echoed that sentiment. "I know a lot of locals, a lot of tourists, have been anticipating this opening for a very long time. So I think this would be a very nostalgic moment for everyone that visits Vegas and that live in Vegas too," Irlandis said.