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Papa Roach Teams With Hanumankind for ‘See U In H*ll’ Track on Devil May Cry Season 2

Papa Roach and Hanumankind released “See U In H*ll,” a rap-metal song made for season 2 of the Netflix animated series Devil May Cry. Adi Shankar served as executive producer,…

Dan Teodorescu
A split image of Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach and Hanumankind
Kevin Winter via Getty Images / Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Papa Roach and Hanumankind released "See U In H*ll," a rap-metal song made for season 2 of the Netflix animated series Devil May Cry. Adi Shankar served as executive producer, and the track chronicles brothers Dante and Vergil from the show.

"We wanted to tell the story of these two brothers — the pain, the anger, the resentment, the frustration, the battle, the war between them," said Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach to Rolling Stone India. "When you can't forgive, it just keeps bringing you h*ll."

Shankar developed this project with Netflix music executive Arun Ganapathy. They aimed to build a "brothers" track similar to how "Afterlife" by Evanescence worked as a theme song in season 1.

"I immediately knew that it had to speak to Dante and Vergil not just as rivals, but as two damaged people carrying the same wound in opposite directions," Shankar said. "To me, this song could represent the emotional core of the season, a song that could say what the brothers themselves can't say out loud."

The pairing blends the rock band's riffs with Hanumankind's rap verse about battling demons. Shankar chose rap and rock because Dante and Vergil each stand for different genres.

Hanumankind released his debut mixtape, Monsoon Season, in 2025. His breakout track "Big Dawgs" received praise from Shaddix, who mentioned the band plays it in the dressing room before shows.

Both artists met face-to-face while working on this project. Shaddix called Hanumankind "the hardest working and most humble — such a nice human being."

Papa Roach already had ties to the animated series after "Last Resort" appeared in season 1. The band views anime as a method to reach new fans.

"Anime is so massive and opens us up to a whole new demographic of Papa Roach fans," Shaddix said. 

HanumankindPapa Roach
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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