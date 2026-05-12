ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Red Hot Chili Peppers Sell Music Catalog to Warner in Historic Deal

Red Hot Chili Peppers sold their recorded music catalog to Warner Music Group for more than $300 million. Sources confirmed this to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. Warner bought the collection…

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Flea, Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Scott Dudelson / Stringer via Getty Images

Red Hot Chili Peppers sold their recorded music catalog to Warner Music Group for more than $300 million. Sources confirmed this to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. Warner bought the collection through its $1.2 billion joint venture with Bain Capital.

The purchase accounts for close to half of the $650 million the joint venture has spent on catalogs since its launch in July 2025. Warner Music Group reported the spending total in its May 7 earnings report but didn't specify which acquisitions made up that figure.

Their catalog includes hits like "Californication," "Scar Tissue," "Under the Bridge," "Otherside," and "Can't Stop." The 1999 album Californication sold more than 16 million copies worldwide and won the GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song in 2000 for "Scar Tissue."

They hold records for most cumulative weeks at number one on alternative charts with 91 weeks. The band also claims the most top-10 songs on the Alternative Airplay charts with 28 entries.

Billboard estimates show the master recording catalog brings in about $26 million in revenue each year. The band has released 13 studio albums. Their most recent one, Return of the Dream Canteen, came out in October 2022.

This marks the second time they've sold music rights. In 2021, they sold their publishing catalog to Hipgnosis (now known as Recognition Music Group) for $140 million.

Warner Records signed them in the early 1990s. Every album since 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik has come through that label.

Billboard first reported in February 2025 that they were shopping the recorded catalog. Sources said they were looking for up to $350 million. Some sources told Billboard at the time that a deal had been reached with Warner Music Group as the most probable buyer.

Neither Warner Music Group nor representatives for the band have confirmed the sale as of publication. The law firm Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobster Younger & Light shopped both the publishing assets and the recorded music catalog, according to sources.

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach and Hanumankind
MusicPapa Roach Teams With Hanumankind for ‘See U In H*ll’ Track on Devil May Cry Season 2Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
MusicOasis Documentary Featuring First Gallagher Brothers Interview in 25 Years Set for September Theatrical ReleaseLaura Adkins
Inductee Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performs onstage during the 2024 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicDave Matthews Band Performs Long-Shelved Songs at Texas Tour OpenerDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect