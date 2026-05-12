Slipknot Percussionist Crahan Requires Heart Surgery After 2025 Tour

Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" discovered he has a skipping heart after the band's 2025 tour wrapped up. The 56-year-old musician learned about his condition when a nurse attempted an EKG, and hospital workers believed he was suffering a heart attack.

"I have a skipping heart and I got to get a surgery. And I found this out after my last tour," Crahan said on the "Tetragrammaton With Rick Rubin" podcast, according to Billboard. "I went in, I wasn't feeling good, and I went in and the nurse was trying to get an EKG thing going on me or whatever and it just wasn't happening."

His resting heart rate plummets to 43 at night. During daytime hours, it drops to 33. Sudden episodes strike without warning, as he shifts from feeling fine to feeling like death is near.

"I'll go from 'on', to just straight up I feel like I'm dying. So, I got to get a surgery. It's a very easy surgery," Crahan said to theprp. Doctors weighed whether he needed a pacemaker but determined a same-day procedure targeting his heart's electrical system would fix the problem.

The musician also reflected on the deaths of bassist Paul Gray and drummer Joey Jordison. Gray died over 10 years ago, and Crahan reunited with his daughter in October 2024, taking her to the GRAMMYs when she was 13.

"Him and Joey, they're two of the greatest hard rock writers of all time," Crahan stated. He recalled first meeting Joey Jordison at a show in Des Moines, telling the young drummer he had never seen anyone play drums that way. The two built a close working partnership despite arguing all the time.